HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting 17-Feb-2020 / 18:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") Moscow, Russia February 17, 2020 HMS Group Board of Directors meeting HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces today that the Company's Board of Directors held an ordinary meeting (the "Meeting") at AMATHUS BEACH HOTEL LIMASSOL, 75 Amathounta Avenue 4532 Limassol, Cyprus on February 12, 2020. All of the Company's Directors were present at the Meeting. The Financial plan (budget) 2020 was considered, discussed and approved at the Meeting. Contacts: Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG).

February 17, 2020 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)