Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: VOSTOK NEW VENTURES LTD INCREASES ITS OUTSTANDING BOND LOAN BY SEK 150 MILLION

Vostok New Ventures Ltd (the "Company") has carried out a subsequent issue of bonds in an amount of SEK 150 million under the framework of its outstanding bond loan with ISIN SE0013233541. The subsequent issue was priced at 102.75 per cent of par.

Following the subsequent issue, the total amount outstanding under the Company's bond loan will be SEK 800 million. The settlement date of the new bonds is set to February 24, 2020 and the proceeds from the subsequent issue will be used for general corporate purposes. The company will apply for listing of the subsequent bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Pareto Securities AB acted as sole bookrunner in conjunction with the subsequent issue and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå acted as legal advisor.

Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations: +46 (0)8-545 015 50

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:45 CET on February 17, 2020.

Vostok New Ventures Ltd is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts.

