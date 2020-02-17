Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Feb-2020 / 17:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 271.3315 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 915860 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 47105 EQS News ID: 977017 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 17, 2020 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)