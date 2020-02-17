Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Feb-2020 / 17:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.9699 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 469200 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 47175 EQS News ID: 977161 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 17, 2020 11:17 ET (16:17 GMT)