Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Feb-2020 / 17:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 152.4388 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2613173 CODE: ASIL LN ISIN: LU1900068914 ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIL LN Sequence No.: 47271 EQS News ID: 977353 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 17, 2020 11:20 ET (16:20 GMT)