Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSU LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Feb-2020 / 17:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 22.3531 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 226224 CODE: RUSU LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSU LN Sequence No.: 47276 EQS News ID: 977363 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2020 11:20 ET (16:20 GMT)