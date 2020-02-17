Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJP LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Feb-2020 / 17:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1535.5767 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44236722 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN Sequence No.: 47233 EQS News ID: 977277 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 17, 2020 11:23 ET (16:23 GMT)