Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Feb-2020 / 17:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.4451 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 396000 CODE: TIPA LN ISIN: LU1452600197 ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 47199 EQS News ID: 977209 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2020 11:25 ET (16:25 GMT)