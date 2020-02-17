Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRAU LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Feb-2020 / 17:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.7972 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 307436 CODE: CRAU LN ISIN: LU1435770406 ISIN: LU1435770406 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRAU LN Sequence No.: 47197 EQS News ID: 977205 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2020 11:25 ET (16:25 GMT)