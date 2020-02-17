Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Feb-2020 / 17:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.996 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 189000 CODE: USHY LN ISIN: LU1435356149 ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LN Sequence No.: 47195 EQS News ID: 977201 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2020 11:25 ET (16:25 GMT)