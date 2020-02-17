The cherry seed oil market is poised to grow by USD 244.04 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005281/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cherry seed oil market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 118-page report with TOC on "Cherry Seed Oil Market Analysis Report by Product (Conventional cherry seed oil and Organic cherry seed oil), Geographic segmentation (EMEA, Americas and APAC), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/cherry-seed-oil-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing demand for cherry seed oil in aromatherapy and massage applications. In addition, the rising demand for organic cherry seed oil is anticipated to boost the growth of the cherry seed oil market.

The inhalation of plant extracts by people with different health conditions helps in managing pain, treating headaches and migraines, fighting against bacteria and viruses, boosting immunity, and reducing stress and anxiety. This aromatherapy also improves digestion, alleviated the side-effects of chemotherapy, sooths sore joints, and improves the sleep quality. In India, it is used as a part of ayurvedic treatment. This is driving the demand for cherry kernel oil and cherry seed oil as it is used as a carrier oil in aromatherapy. Thus, the increasing demand for cherry seed oil in aromatherapy and massage applications is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cherry Seed Oil Market Companies:

Akoma International UK Ltd.

Akoma International UK Ltd. is headquartered in the UK and operates the business under various segments such as Bath and Shower, Face Care, Body, Shea Butter, Aromatherapy, Men's Sable Knight, Wholefoods and Ingredients, Packaging, and Others. The company offers cold-pressed cherry kernel oil.

AvoGlow Pty. Ltd.

AvoGlow Pty. Ltd. is headquartered in Australia and offers products through the following business units: Natural Oils, Body Scrubs, Charcoal Products, Balms, and Natural Ingredients. The company offers cold-pressed cherry kernel oil.

Biocosmethic

Biocosmethic is headquartered in France and operates under various business segments, namely Active Ingredients, Encapsulation, and Others. The company offers cherry seed oil which is rich in omega-6 and omega-9 content.

Biopurus Ltd.

Biopurus Ltd.is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Healthy Oils and Superfood. The company offers organic cold-pressed cherry kernel oil.

CHATEAU Cosmetics botanical beauty

CHATEAU Cosmetics botanical beauty is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: BOTANICAL BEAUTY, BOTANICAL BEAUTY ESSENTIAL, and ABSOLUTE GOLD 24K. The company offers cold-pressed cherry kernel oil.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cherry Seed Oil Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Conventional cherry seed oil

Organic cherry seed oil

Cherry Seed Oil Market Geographic segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

EMEA

Americas

APAC

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Rapeseed Oil Market- Global Rapeseed Oil Market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Coriander Oil Market Global Coriander Oil Market by application (food and beverage, medical, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005281/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com