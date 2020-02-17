cbdMD Winning Product of the Year Is A Big Deal And Here's Why

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2020 / Let's get to the point of it all: this was the first year that Product of the Year USA provided a category for CBD companies and cbdMD is the first and only CBD company to win a Product of the Year award.

"These awards are the culmination of everyone's effort, and I couldn't be more proud," said Martin Sumichrast, Chairman and co-CEO of cbdMD.

This award serves as the validity of all the efforts that cbdMD has made throughout the past years. It serves as a testament to the strength of cbdMD in providing products, programs, and services that enrich people's lives through wellness.

cbdMD, Inc. a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand (NYSE American: YCBD) has continuously set the standard for quality in the wellness industry. Their products, CBD PM and CBD Freeze products have been voted the winner of the prestigious 2020 Product of the Year award in the CBD Sleep Aid and CBD Topical categories, respectively.

Being part of the list was already a pretty big deal but winning Product Of The Year for not only one product but two means cbdMD deserves major respect. They have continued to prove why they are at the top of the industry. Furthermore, it serves as a testament to the core belief of cbdMD which is quality over quantity and lifelong mission to enrich people's lives through their products.

Aside from that, this year's award had the biggest response rate. There were 40,000 voters who participated in the independent online research conducted by Kantar Media Group. This is by far America's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Ken Cohn, the cbdMD Chief Marketing Officer, accepted the award on behalf of the company during a special ceremony in New York City.

Their award-winning products CBD PM and CBD Freeze are two of cbdMD's most popular products in the market. CBD PM is popularly incorporated by athletes to their nighttime routine. It helps them with their anxiety, insomnia, and helps them sleep better at night. Athletes struggle with pain and aches all throughout their body after training every day but with CBD PM, they have a good night's sleep. CBD PM contains superior broad-spectrum CBD, melatonin, and a unique blend of soothing herbs.

The CBD Freeze combines the pain-relieving properties of menthol with the natural power of domestically sourced CBD. Available as a gel roller or squeeze lotion, it is the perfect solution for soothing pain, cramps, and other joint and muscle problems. The CBD Freeze Pain Relief combines the pain-relief and cooling properties of organic ingredients like menthol, aloe vera extract, and tea tree oil with high-quality CBD. This tropical salve is consistently given high ratings by athletes who use it after intense physical activity.

cbdMD continues to lead the industry with a variety of products and concentrations that they offer at affordable prices. Their current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD sleep aids, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, and CBD bath bombs.

For more information on cbdMD, please visit www.cbdmd.com or email pr@cbdmd.com

SOURCE: cbdMD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576690/cbdMD-Winning-Product-of-the-Year-Is-A-Big-Deal-And-Heres-Why