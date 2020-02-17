The Ethernet Test Equipment Market is expected to grow by USD 1.52 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Ethernet was originally used for LAN, as a result, it was made to handle the smaller bandwidth. However, with the rise in the adoption of Ethernet in different applications, the demand for larger bandwidth and test equipment that can handle high-speed Ethernet networks has increased. Ethernet in the 1980s started at a modest speed of 10 megabits per second (Mbps) and increased to 100 Mbps in 1995. With Gigabit Ethernet becoming the standard in 1998, the speed increased rapidly to 10 GbE in 2002. In 2010, IEEE sanctioned 40 GbE and 100 GbE Ethernet standards. While 100 GbE was still on the path of deployment, in 2017, IEEE laid down new standards for 400 GbE that offers much higher speed, greater accuracy, faster deployments, better economies of scale, and denser configurations. While the adoption of high-speed Ethernet will aid end-users in ensuring smooth network flow, it would also increase the demand for holistic testing to realize its true benefit, which in turn will drive the demand for Ethernet test equipment.

As per Technavio, the emergence of new-generation power over ethernet (POE) will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Ethernet Test Equipment Market: Emergence Of New-Generation Power Over Ethernet (POE)

The emergence of new-generation power over ethernet (POE) is expected to be one of the key trends in the market. PoE is a technology that enables a system to safely transmit electrical power along with data to remote devices. PoE is designed so that Ethernet data and power signals do not interfere with each other. Transmitting power and data through a single network connection cuts installation cost, which eliminates the need to run a separate Alternating Current (AC) power source. PoE also offers significant benefits in terms of ease of installation and reduces capital and operational costs. The original PoE standards devised were limited to devices requiring less than 12.95 watts of power. Over time, PoE standards have undergone updates to increase PoE applications beyond 12.95 watts.

"Factors such as the increased investments in new data centers, and the replacement of fieldbus with industrial ethernet will have a positive impact on the growth of the ethernet test equipment market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Ethernet Test Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the ethernet test equipment market by product (10 GbE, 1 GbE and 40 GbE and above), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA).

The North American region led the ethernet test equipment market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA and South America. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as widespread adoption of the Internet.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

