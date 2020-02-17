F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc.: F.H. Cann & Associates Inc. Receives 2020 Best of North Andover Award

The North Andover Award Program Honors Companies that Exemplify the Best of Small Business

NORTH ANDOVER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2020 / F.H. Cann & Associates Inc. has been selected for the 2020 Best of North Andover Award in the Financial Institution category by the North Andover Award Program.

For more information about the award, please visit https://northandover.2020-townrankingcontact.com/sdkxq9dj_FH-CANN--ASSOCIATES-INC

"Each year, the North Andover Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category," a representative for the award program noted.

"These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the North Andover area a great place to live, work and play."

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2020 North Andover Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity, the spokesperson noted. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the North Andover Award Program and data provided by third parties.

Clients of F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc. will not be surprised to learn that they have been selected for such a prestigious award. Since the company first opened for business, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for their outstanding accounts receivable management services, excellent customer service and a high level of community involvement.

About North Andover Award Program:

The North Andover Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the North Andover area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. The North Andover Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in the community. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Their mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

About F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc.:

F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc. was established in 1999 and has provided best-in-class accounts receivable management services for over 20 years. More information can be found on their official website: https://www.fhcann.com.

CONTACT:

F.H Cann & Associates

info@fhcann.com

877-750-9804

SOURCE: F.H Cann & Associates

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576645/FH-Cann-Associates-Inc-Receives-2020-Best-of-North-Andover-Award