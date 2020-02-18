

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse Group reported that its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit rose to 213.2 million euros from last year's 140.0 million euros, with earnings per basic share improving to 1.16 euros from 0.77 euros in the prior year.



The Executive Board has proposed a 7 percent dividend increase for 2019, to 2.90 euros per share.



Deutsche Börse Group plans a further increase in net revenue from secular growth opportunities of at least 5 percent in 2020, with adjusted 2020 net profit expected to rise to about 1.20 billion euros.



The Group's financial result for the fourth-quarter was negative 8.4 million euros compared to negative 28.4 million euros last year. The year-on-year reduction was largely due to lower provisions for interest on potential tax back-payments.



Adjusted EBITDA declined 2 percent to 410.5 million euros from 419.9 million euros in the prior year.



But, adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders for the quarter increased 5 percent to 242.4 million euros from 230.5 million euros in the previous year. Basic adjusted earnings per share rose by 6 per cent to 1.32 euros.



Quarterly net revenue was 756.6 million euros up 2 percent from 740.4 million euros last year. Secular net revenue growth of 4 percent and consolidation effects of 3 per cent were partially offset by weaker cyclical development compared to the previous year.



