

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Tuesday in the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for a holiday, and as tech giant Apple warned it does not expect to achieve its revenue forecast for the March quarter due to disruptions in China from the coronavirus.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 235.20 points or 1.00 percent to 23,288.04, after touching a low of 23,252.81 earlier. Japanese stocks touched a more than one week low on Monday.



Among Apple suppliers, Murata Manufacturing and TDK Corp. are losing almost 4 percent each, while Alps Alpine is declining more than 3 percent after Apple warned it does not expect to meet its quarterly revenue forecast.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is lower by almost 4 percent, while Fast Retailing is advancing almost 1 percent.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Sony is lower by almost 3 percent, Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 1 percent and Canon is down 0.3 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is losing more than 6 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by more than 5 percent.



Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is adding 0.4 percent, while Toyota Motor is declining almost 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is losing almost 2 percent and Inpex is down 0.3 percent.



Among the major gainers, Cyberagent is gaining almost 3 percent and Recruit Holdings is advancing almost 2 percent.



Conversely, Taiyo Yuden and Sumco Corp. are losing more than 6 percent, while Screen Holdings and M3 are lower by more than 4 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Tuesday.



Overnight, the U.S. markets were closed for the President's Day holiday.



The major European markets ended higher on Monday. The U.K's FTSE 100 advanced 0.33 percent, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 gained 0.29 percent and 0.27 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX