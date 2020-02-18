One World Publishing: Figment, a DJ and Electronic Music Producer Based in LA, Releases The "Not Figment" Podcast

Figment Performs Regularly in LA & Gets Ready to Share His Musical Inspirations with the World After Releasing the First Episodes of The Not Figment Podcast.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2020 / Figment is an electronic music producer based in Los Angeles. He turned to Instagram to announce the release of the first episode of his bimonthly podcast on January 20th, 2020.

To learn more about Figment, his original productions, live events and his podcast, visit https://www.instagram.com/notfigment/.

Figment will be curating music made and inspired by some of his favorite artists, and releasing it as part of a twice-monthly podcast which he will produce from his studio in Downtown Los Angeles.

"The podcast will let me share music that I live for... I've studied the work of some incredible producers in dance music history; OG disruptors such as Dopplereffekt, Burial, all the 90's UK Garage producers, The Hacker, and the Detroit Grand Pubahs to unique contemporary producers like Gesaffelstein, deadmau5, Eric Sneo, Billy Kenny, East End Dubs and more. Some special artists outside of dance music like Fiona Apple, Cannibal Ox, Chet Faker and Thievery Corporation inspire me so much too."

"I'll play new tracks from fresh artists that deserve the spotlight, classics from the entire history of the dance music catalog, and new original Figment tracks that I'll premiere for the first time on the podcast. I'm not constricted by genre or year - if the music is inspiring and unique, I tend to love it. Anyone who feels the same way will find inspiration in this podcast… or at least find music they love but didn't yet know existed."

Figment came to Southern California just over a year ago with no experience or connections and is entirely self-taught. Though he has intentionally remained under the radar, major promoters such as Insomniac (owners of Electric Daisy Carnival and Beyond Wonderland) took note of Figment's uniquely studious and authentic approach to electronic music, and he started getting gigs at some of the biggest clubs in LA including Academy in Hollywood (where Tiësto and MK will perform this Spring) and Exchange in Downtown L.A., where superstar dance music acts ranging from Dillon Francis to Chromeo perform regularly.

"My process is natural but I use some rare analog gear like the Evol Audio Fucifier. There were only 99 units ever made, and it has an unreal impact on drum sounds," Figment said, adding that "my brother lives in the African wilderness, he sends me field recordings of hyenas, crickets, elephants and other wild creatures. I fold these into my tracks to give them authentic tribal jungle vibes despite being electronically-based. I pay attention to these details because I want to make music that doesn't sound like it was just spat out of a computer, all boring and predictable and super wack."

Looking ahead to the rest of 2020, Figment said he is excited to share his inspirations & creations on the Not Figment Podcast every month and play at major music festivals to help expose even more people to his work, which he describes as "futuristic tribal electronic music that sounds mind-bending but celebrates everything about life, even the dark stuff."

About Figment:

Electronic music producer / DJ Figment grew up in Madrid, Spain and is now based in Los Angeles. This music producer has a beautiful studio full of rare modular synthesizers & analog equipment and prefers to let the music do the talking, though he has already performed at some of the largest nightclubs in Los Angeles. The "Not Figment Podcast" is available on iTunes and anywhere podcasts can be found. For more information or to subscribe, please visit https://www.instagram.com/notfigment/.

CONTACT:

The Not Figment Podcast

Figment@NotFigment.com

SOURCE: One World Publishing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576680/Figment-a-DJ-and-Electronic-Music-Producer-Based-in-LA-Releases-The-Not-Figment-Podcast