AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B (FT1K) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Feb-2020 / 04:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B DEALING DATE: 17/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 669.0142 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5864 CODE: FT1K ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K Sequence No.: 47303 EQS News ID: 977491 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 17, 2020 22:17 ET (03:17 GMT)