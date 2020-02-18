The data center power market is expected to grow by USD 10.19 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The increasing adoption of intelligent PDUs is expected to drive the growth of the data center power market during the forecast period. Data centers incorporated with intelligent PDUs can operate continuously, even during blackouts. Moreover, intelligent PDUs offer power metering at the branch circuit level, power inlet, and power outlet levels. They also aid in the distribution of higher voltage for high-density deployments and provide circuit breakers through real-time metering. Data center service providers are investing heavily in integrating highly efficient PDUs.

As per Technavio, the increasing investments in HPC systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Data Center Power Market: Increasing Investments In HPC Systems

Recent developments such as the advent of cloud-based HPC are attracting SMEs to the domain. Cloud-based HPC systems are likely to minimize the expenditure of SMEs as they require low initial investments for building infrastructure and hardware implementation. Thus, several investments are being made in HPC, which has resulted in the emergence of innovative solutions. For instance, in March 2019, Cloud&Heat launched a new supercomputer called The Beast at Cloud Expo Europe. The supercomputer is equipped with up to 17,280 CPU cores, which are equivalent to 1,056 graphics processing unit (GPU) nodes. HPC needs highly configured servers and data centers that can handle compute-intensive workloads. Thus, the increasing investments in HPC systems will be one of the critical trends in the global data center power market.

"Factors such as the increase in strategic investments and partnerships, and the increasing investments in green data centers will have a positive impact on the growth of the data center power market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Data Center Power Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the data center power market by product (generators, transformers, ups, transfer switches and switchgears and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA).

The North American region led the data center power market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing demand for data centers and servers.

