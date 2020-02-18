NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / MovieBloc acquires ?1 crypto community service in Korea "Cobak' in February. Cobak has the world's leading mobile service that provides crypto wallet, community, real time ticker, news, airdrop, and token sale services. It has the highest number of users and wallets in the service and has introduced many popular projects through the token sales.

Acquiring Cobak will strengthen MovieBloc's service operations, boost Cobak to become the most transparent and active crypto community, give massive exposure and visibility to Cobak around the world, and thus expand Cobak service into global cryto community service. In addition, it will contribute to KYC regulation compliance and also help to bring mass adoption of cryptocurrency with our service.

To achieve the goal for MovieBloc, MovieBloc will cooperate with Block72 after acquiring "Cobak'.

For further growth, Sinhae Lee, one of the co-founders of Block72 and STP Network will be joining as an independent director.

Block72, a subsidiary company of GBIC, is a global consulting firm specializing in blockchain and distributed ledger technology and has a wide blockchain network. Block72's own project STP will actively introduce their partner project & investment portfolio to Cobak, to deliver only the best projects to its supporters. MovieBloc looks forward to seeing the synergy between MovieBloc and Block72 for Cobak's growth.

CONTACT:

STP Network

Richard Lee

info@stp.network

SOURCE: STP Network

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576793/MovieBloc-acquires-Cobak-and-cooperate-with-Block72