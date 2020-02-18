Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 604700 ISIN: DE0006047004 Ticker-Symbol: HEI 
Xetra
17.02.20
17:35 Uhr
63,44 Euro
-0,12
-0,19 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,20
63,50
08:49
63,20
63,50
08:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG63,44-0,19 %