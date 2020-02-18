P.I. Works, the leading provider of AI Based Automated Network solutions, today announced that its field proven 5G Centralized SON and 5G Performance Management solutions have been successfully deployed into Telefónica UK's Network.

This project is an extension of the two organisations' existing collaboration on network automation, which began in 2017. Following the nationwide deployment of P.I. Works' Centralized SON on Telefónica UK's 2G, 3G and 4G networks, the companies have agreed to expand their partnership to include the deployment of P.I. Works' 5G network automation solutions. This marks an important step towards Telefónica UK's commitment to realising Zero-Touch and Customer-Centric Network Operations.

The automated management of the 5G network allows Telefónica UK to optimise the roll out of new 5G sites to deliver high-performance network services efficiently and reliably. Utilising the advanced dashboards and alarm mechanisms of P.I. Works' 5G Performance Management solution, Telefónica UK can leverage comprehensive insights on 5G network performance and improve the customer experience.

Brendan O'Reilly, Chief Technology Officer at Telefónica UK, says:

"Our customers are the first consideration in everything we do and introducing self-organising technology into our 5G network is no different. Using customer insight is core to how we design, build and enhance our services, so introducing innovation that lets us optimise our 5G network based on customers' real-time experience is a vital step forward in driving improvements. We were the first operator in the UK to introduce C-SON into our networks, and we're delighted to be working with P.I. Works to lead the way on 5G C-SON now."

Basar Akpinar, CEO Cofounder at P.I. Works, said:

"P.I. Works and Telefónica UK share a similar vision of driving the evolution towards Zero-Touch Networks for superior customer experience and more intelligent network operations. P.I. Works' integrated network management portfolio is instrumental in enabling this evolution and accelerating the 5G journey for Telefónica UK."

