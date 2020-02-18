AnythingforHire.com: Delaying Release Dates for School Proms Could Affect Transport Hire Availability

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year when everyone starts thinking about their school prom. And from planning the perfect outfit to picking a dream date, there are plenty of things to keep young people occupied as the big night approaches. But this year, industry experts have noticed a worrying trend.

Typically, schools and colleges across the UK begin releasing dates for their proms as early as the October or November of the preceding year. And by January, most pupils have got the night firmly circled in their diaries. However, 2020 has seen many institutions taking a different approach, with a number of prom dates yet to be released.

According to Alex Drummond, the Head of Operations at rental comparison website AnythingforHire.com this could cause a number of problems down the road.

"We have seen, in the early months of 2020, schools and colleges holding back on the release of prom dates, which could cause major issues with availability later," Alex explained in a statement. With many of the most popular prom cars and vehicles , such as stretch limousines and vintage wedding cars , also in demand for events such as weddings and stag and hen parties, experts are concerned that prom-goers might struggle to find their dream transport once the dates are finally released.

And while Alex is confident that vehicles will still be available, he warns that these delays could cause a sharp rise in costs.

"If the vehicles in London are available for a key Manchester prom date, they will travel up and vice versa," he continued. "This will have a huge impact on the prices that the customer is seeing."

So what can teachers and parents do to ensure that youngsters can still enjoy the prom night they've always dreamed of - without paying over the odds? According to the experts, the answer is simple. As of January, they are calling on schools and colleges to release the dates for their upcoming proms as soon as possible, allowing the best availability possible for those looking to book transport for the big event.

