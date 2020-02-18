Sinch AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q4 2019 full year report

Stockholm, Sweden - Sinch AB (publ) - XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB will publish its 2019 full year report on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 07:30 AM CET. You are invited to participate in a conference call at 09:00 AM CET on the same day. Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report and review the results.

Time for publication of the interim report

Thursday February 20, 2019, at 07:30 AM CET

Time for conference call and web presentation

Thursday February 20, 2019, at 09:00 AM CET

Dial-in numbers and access code

Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 566 426 51

UK: +44 (0) 333 300 08 04

US: +1 631 913 14 22

Access code: 137 392 85#

Web presentation and slide deck

The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.comafter publication.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath

Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations

Sinch AB

