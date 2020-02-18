Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Avance Gas - Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Fourth Quarter of 2019

Bermuda, 18 February 2019 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: "AVANCE"), will on Thursday 27 February 2019 release its unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2019. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 15:00 (CET).



The webcast can be accessed at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.com . Dial in details are +44 (0) 2071 928 000 (UK and International), +1 631 510 7495 (US) or +47 23 96 02 64 (Norway). Please quote the passcode: 1579384. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the conference call.

For further queries, please contact:

Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 15

Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com

