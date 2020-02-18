Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2020) - HeyBryan Media Inc. (CSE: HEY) (OTCQB: HEYBF) (FSE: 9HB), the creator of the HeyBryan app that connects home-maintenance experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, is pleased to announce that HeyBryan's common shares have been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "9HB". HeyBryan is also now quoted on OTC Markets under the symbol "HEYBF". The company's common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the trading symbol "HEY".





"HeyBryan is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy," says Hey Bryan CEO Lance Montgomery. "Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and trading on the OTC Markets will allow us to grow our shareholder base throughout Europe and the U.S."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centres for securities. It is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and it is an international trading centre, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the approximately 200 market participants, roughly 50% are from countries other than Germany.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.:

HeyBryan Media is a crowdsourcing app offering a free seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler. Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, cleaning, mounting and installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together.

