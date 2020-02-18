Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1156H ISIN: AU000000SCG8 Ticker-Symbol: 59S 
Frankfurt
18.02.20
08:14 Uhr
2,260 Euro
-0,040
-1,74 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SCENTRE GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCENTRE GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,260
2,320
08:16
2,260
2,320
08:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCENTRE GROUP
SCENTRE GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCENTRE GROUP2,260-1,74 %