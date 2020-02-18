Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability 18-Feb-2020 / 08:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Aubagne, February 18, 2020 Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Information on Document Availability ************************************************************** Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group's Universal Registration Document 2019 is now available at: https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biote ch-sa-investor-relations/news-financial-publications [1] It contains the following information: - Business development for fiscal 2019 and the 2020 forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group - Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2019, the company employed approx. 6,200 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,440.6 million euros. Contact Petra Kirchhoff; Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Phone: +49(0)551.308.1686; petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Information on Document Availability Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BHNACJUWUX [2] Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: info@sartorius-stedim.com Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext Ticker: DIM AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of a registration document or its updates EQS News ID: 977539 End of Announcement EQS News Service 977539 18-Feb-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f55e6b964afc091ebc8ac7b7ce024293&application_id=977539&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0d0f8aff008cdb680bf793b09753b3bc&application_id=977539&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

February 18, 2020 02:03 ET (07:03 GMT)