AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAU) AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Feb-2020 / 08:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 17/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.4118 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1000 CODE: PRAU ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU Sequence No.: 47355 EQS News ID: 977605 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2020 02:16 ET (07:16 GMT)