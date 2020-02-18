

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger plc (GRI.L), a provider of private rental homes in U.K, said it agreed to forward fund and acquire a 348-home PRS or 'build to rent' development from Blocwork LLP for 55.6 million pounds. The company said it is first investment in the city of Nottingham.



Blocwork LLP, a 50:50 joint venture between Network Rail and Bloc Group, has been setup to develop rail side sites nationally, and is the developer of the scheme.



The transaction is subject to the satisfactory appointment of a contractor and other conditions. Once these have been met, expected in the next few months, the transaction will become unconditional and then considered fully secured.



Planning permission for the scheme was granted in late 2019 subject to agreement of the Section 106 agreement.



Construction is expected to commence in the second-half of 2020 with the scheme expected to be leased and stabilised by early 2024. Grainger expects this investment to generate a gross yield on cost of over 7% once stabilised.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

