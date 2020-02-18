According to PV InfoLink's database, JinkoSolar topped the 2019 rankings for global module shipments with around 14 GW - far higher than any of its rivals. Notably, this is not the first time Jinko has secured the No. 1 spot; it has avoided slipping from the top as many of its predecessors did in the industry's earlier years. The company is followed by JA Solar and Trina Solar (each shipping more than 10 GW), and then Longi, Canadian Solar, Hanwha Q Cells, Risen Energy, Suntech, Astronergy, and Talesun.From pv magazine 02/2020 Ranked by export volumes, the top five largest PV module manufacturers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...