Digimarc and German Retailer Netto Marken-Discount win 'Top Supplier Retail 2020' Award for Netto's 'Connected Packaging'

First retailer in Europe to adopt the Digimarc Platform

BEAVERTON, Oregon and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroShop Booth G24, Hall 6 -Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform, announced today it has won the "Top Supplier Retail 2020" award from the EHI Retail Institute for its work adding Digimarc Barcode to the private label brand packaging of Netto Marken-Discount (Netto), a leading discount retailer in Germany.

Announced yesterday at EuroShop, the premier retail event in Europe, the EHI Retail Institute recognizes retail companies for their implementation of innovative and outstanding information technology solutions. At the show, Netto received the Retail Technology Awards Europe (Reta) in the "Best Instore Solution" category for its 'connected packaging' powered by the Digimarc Platform.

Netto has more than 4,260 stores and 21 million customers weekly and they began adding Digimarc Barcode to its private label product packaging for an easier and faster checkout process. Netto has more than 2,000 items on shelf with Digimarc Barcode and plans to expand this application to all its private label products.

"Netto takes pride in being a retail pioneer throughout Europe by using Digimarc Barcode and driving this efficient technology forward," Christina Stylianou, Head of Corporate Communications, Netto. "With this innovation, we enable our colleagues to carry out a faster and easier checkout process."

Netto's 'connected packaging' is the result of effective collaboration among several of its suppliers, including Datalogic with its Point-of-Sale (POS) hardware to detect Digimarc Barcode, along with pre-media and print experts Schawk! Jülich and Wipak, who are involved in the process of adding Digimarc Barcode to Netto packaging.

"To be recognized by the EHI Retail Institute is a significant endorsement of the Digimarc Platform's tangible benefit to retailers," said Claudius Jaeger, Sales Director Europe, Digimarc. "Netto is a dynamic, innovative retailer that is continually looking to improve the shopper experience. We congratulate them on their recognition."

Digimarc Barcode is an imperceptible barcode that is part of the packaging artwork-and because it is repeated across the packaging- it can be scanned at any angle, increasing checkout speed and accuracy. This improves the procedure at the cash desk by eliminating the search for conventional barcodes, such as GTIN.

Digimarc will be at EuroShop through February 20, showcasing additional applications of the Digimarc Platform in the retail environment alongside its co-exhibitor Microsoft Deutschland GmbH. To learn more, visit Microsoft's booth G24, Hall 6, or go to digimarc.com.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover software for barcode scanning, image recognition, as layers of its ground-breaking Platform. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/319963/digimarc_Logo.jpg