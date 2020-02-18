Facilius Inc: OTT Platforms Like Amazon Prime Open Uncharted Avenues for New Talent, says 'My Alien Girlfriend' Actor Kristen Rose

UTICA, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Streaming services are not just a popular way to lounge on your couch with a bag of chips. They actually create jobs and allow new actors, producers, and directors to shine. In 2018, Netflix alone released 90 films for streaming, and this number is much higher when you factor in other services like Amazon Prime and Hulu. The brilliant actor Kristen Rose is one of those people whose talent has been recognized in the age of OTT platforms.

Rose starred in the Amazon Prime film 'My Alien Girlfriend,' which was released in 2019. She played the character of Karen and shone on screen.

Amazon Prime offers this summary for the movie:

"On the night of his Bachelor party, Joe has an Alien crash land in his back yard. With his fiancee becoming suspicious, can he get the Alien home before she finds out and cancels their upcoming wedding?"

Kristen was understandably excited when this opportunity came her way and feels that streaming services are partly responsible for her break in the industry, as well as her team at LA Talent.

She has been a part of other projects as well. In 2019, she played Jessie in the short film 'Driven Under'. It received a spot at the Golden State Film Festival, which will be held this year. She also starred in the flick 'Perfect', which was produced by Steven Soderbergh and directed by Eddie Alcazar.

"I chose to pursue acting because I love telling stories and connecting with people," Rose said. "I love embodying a character and bringing it to life. I wanted to be able to make people feel something."

Kristen just had another exciting career moment. She was ranked #111 on IMDB's 2019 Hot Actresses & Beyond List. She's part of an impressive lineup of many well-known names, including Natalie Dormer, Ruby Rose, Alexis Bledel, and Olivia Munn.

Kristen Rose is excited to see where her budding career goes. If she gets the opportunity, she vows to be a part of another film with Amazon Prime or any other streaming service. She admits to having had a stellar experience and feels that there's a good chance that OTT platforms are the future of movies.

Contact Details

Name: Karishma Mago

Company Name: Facilius Inc.

Email: info@faciliusinc.com

Website: https://faciliusinc.com/

SOURCE: Facilius Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576800/OTT-Platforms-Like-Amazon-Prime-Open-Uncharted-Avenues-for-New-Talent-says-My-Alien-Girlfriend-Actor-Kristen-Rose