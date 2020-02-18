Specialist media agency selects industry-leading IP geolocation technology to increase accuracy of ad targeting

Digital Element, the global IP geolocation data and services provider, today announced that Stockholm-based digital advertising specialist, Dwise, has chosen its NetAcuity technology to improve ad targeting for its clients.

Dwise focuses primarily on programmatic media to help brands engage with their target audiences. By incorporating Digital Element's technology, the company is able to accurately pinpoint potential customers for its clients leading to greater campaign success and boosted return on investment. The technology works by tracking key identifiers when a website is visited. It is able to identify the visitor's country, connection type (wired or mobile), and the internet service provider (ISP) used all while protecting the user's anonymity. It can be used to facilitate standalone geotargeting and, by combining this information with other data such as age, gender and purchase history audience profiles can be defined with precision according to client need.

"We want to be able to offer our clients improved ad targeting capabilities, and Digital Element's technology stands out due to its industry reputation for accuracy and its ability to combat click fraud using proxy data," commented Niklas Johansson, Partner at Dwise. "Our clients can now serve the most contextually relevant advertising to tightly targeted audiences while being confident they'll achieve the reach they need. We were recommended Digital Element's technology, and we would pass on this recommendation to anyone who wants to stay ahead of the competition."

Digital Element is the global leader and industry pioneer in IP geolocation technology. Its intelligence solution NetAcuity provides the most detailed, hyperlocal dataset available worldwide today that complies with the highest standards of end-user privacy.

"Dwise is a fast-expanding company, in a highly competitive sector. We are delighted it has chosen to use our NetAcuity technology to make it stand out as a leader in the field, and we are confident its clients will reap the benefits of improved campaign success as a result," said Kate Owen, Digital Element's Vice President, Northern Europe. "We are proud our data is renowned for being the most accurate available, and attracts recommendations from within the industry."

Dwise joins Digital Element's portfolio of high-profile clients, which includes: Adobe, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Codewise, Videology, Invidi/Ooyala, MediaMath, Adform, BBC, Discovery Networks, Hubspot, Vibrant Media, Webtrends, Crimtan, Weborama, Ogilvy and many others.

About Digital Element

Since 1999, Digital Element has been providing global geolocation data and services that bring anytime, anywhere relevance and context to online initiatives-from desktops to mobile devices. The company's patented technology has been certified and accredited to deliver real-time access to accurate and reliable location intelligence without invading Internet users' privacy. For nearly two decades, many of the world's largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile publishers have trusted Digital Element's technology to target advertising, localize content, enhance analytics, and manage content rights as well as detect and prevent fraud.

Visit http://www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world. Follow us on LinkedInand Twitter @DigitalElement then like us on Facebook.

Headquartered in Atlanta and London, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy Inc.

About Dwise

Dwise is a modern media agency offering expertise in digital advertising with programmatic commerce as the primary tool. Digital media planning and trading is undergoing a period of rapid development, which places higher demands on media buyers. Dwise assists both existing agencies and end customers with planning, strategic media purchases and the creation of creative advertising material.

Visit http://www.dwise.se for more information.

