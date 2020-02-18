Sustainable, light TPU made with bio-based content

API, an Italian company specialized in the production of thermoplastic elastomeric compounds and bioplastics which was acquired by global materials company Trinseo in July 2017, will be presenting the new expandable bio-based TPU APILONTM 52 BIO LIGHT at SIMAC Tanning Tech 2020, February 19-21, in Milan, Italy Hall 14, Booth C48. In order to demonstrate the applications of this material solution, a slipper will be showcased during the trade show at API's booth.

"We are very dedicated toward building a sustainable future, where complete circularity is attained through thoughtful innovation," said Giancarlo Busa, Global Market Leader, Footwear. "What we are bringing to the SIMAC Tanning Tech 2020 is a TPU that is light, made with bio-based raw materials.

"This is another step Trinseo is taking towards meeting our sustainability goals, which also strengthens our already broad portfolio in luxury, athletic, and professional footwear. This is especially encouraging as we believe bio-based materials will become the de facto choice in luxury footwear by the year 2030."

APILONTM 52 BIO LIGHT is an additional development by Trinseo in the expansion of its portfolio of sustainable materials, as it is the Company's first lightweight thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) made with bio-based content. The material reduces production cycle time by up to 60% compared to thermosetting materials like EVA, therefore cutting production costs and lowering energy consumption.

Moreover, its outstanding characteristics lightness (density down to 0.4 g/cm3), softness (hardness between 35 and 50 shA), natural haptics with velvet touch, and sustainability provide manufacturers with more options when it comes to bringing their designs to life in vivid colors. This is available through the in-house produced APICOLOR, a color masterbatch allowing for a vast range of tone options.

Trinseo is a member of the European Bioplastics Association and its commitment to sustainability has been condensed in Bio Beyond, a strategy to replace fossil-based materials with bio-based alternatives. Through Bio Beyond, Trinseo also aims to continue supporting its fashion and footwear customers by helping them overcome material challenges, without hindering their creativity and expressivity. In the long run, Trinseo's objective is to lessen the dependency on fossil fuels.

About API

API is an Italian company specialized in the production of thermoplastic elastomeric compounds and bioplastics. Founded in 1956, API has developed a deep and proven experience based on continuous research into innovative, customized compounds for a wide range of applications. API was acquired by global materials company Trinseo in July 2017. For more information visit www.apiplastic.com and http://www.trinseo.com/API-Plastic.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.8 billion in net sales in 2019, with 17 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,700 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, forecasts of growth, revenues, business activity, acquisitions, financings and other matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. As a result of the foregoing considerations, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005290/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Trinseo Deutschland

Radu Botoaca

Tel: +49 6196 969 3025

Email: rbotoaca@trinseo.com

Press Contact:

Palmer Hargreaves

Katharina Liard

Tel: +49 221 93322-341

Email: kliard@palmerhargreaves.com