New ClickShare Conference Brings Wireless Conferencing to the Workplace

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barco, a global leader in meeting room technology, is about to revolutionize conferencing with the brand-new ClickShare portfolio. ClickShare Conference works seamlessly with conferencing software, camera brand and laptop, making remote collaboration sessions as intuitive as a face-to-face meeting.

Connecting wirelessly to AV meeting room equipment, ClickShare Conference combines the power of Unified Communication tools with the simplicity of a wireless collaboration solution. One can start a remote meeting faster from their own device and own tools. The new Conferencing Button instantly makes meeting room USB-peripherals available to the user's laptop. The users can straight away share all the video and audio streams with the meeting room peripherals by just plugging in the Button. A useful set of collaborative and interactive features are added to the ClickShare Collaboration App, accessible via the additional Quick Button. The presence detection in the Desktop App helps connect instantly to the meeting room detection from a laptop.

Speaking on the launch, Marc Remond, Vice President of Sales, Meeting and Learning Experience Solutions, Barco APAC, said, "As more and more organizations embrace new ways of working in the Asia Pacific region, the demand for remote collaboration solutions is exploding. Barco aims to simplify the experience and increase the adoption of video meetings across different meeting spaces with the launch of a differentiated meeting room solution that is agnostic by design."

The power of the new ClickShare Conference lies in the freedom to choose: the solution is triple-agnostic. Users decide how they collaborate securely from whichever device they want to, in any meeting space while enjoying all the usual benefits of the UC or videoconferencing tool of their choice and of all AV USB-peripherals available in the room.

Commenting further, Ta Loong Gan, Managing Director, Barco South East Asia, said, "Barco's new ClickShare Conference solution will revolutionize meetings and wireless conferencing. It is all about wireless conferencing and BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting), as it takes away all the friction points related to hosting video meetings and web conferences. It offers a solution for the high-pressure put on IT departments to support different conferencing tools and brings person-centric experiences and multi-purpose collaboration spaces to the work environment."

The new ClickShare Conference range consists of 3 different models: the entry-level CX-20, the CX-30 and the high-end CX-50. The CX-20 is ideally suited for huddles and small meeting rooms, offering the key functionalities of wireless collaboration and conferencing. The CX-30, the perfect companion for standard meeting rooms, adds a set of interactivity features such as, touch back support, moderation, blackboarding and annotation to make users truly connect and click in meetings. The high-end CX-50, for large meeting rooms and boardrooms, brings a premium AV collaboration experience with superior audio and video quality and offers the best possibilities to integrate into one's IT or AV environment.

Join the ClickShare Conference launch event at Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa, KL, Malaysia on 19thFeb 2020 to experience the workspace transformation. RSVP at https://bit.ly/38oBuRf



About Barco



Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting, classromm and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2018, we realized sales of 1.028 billion euro. We have a global team of 3,600 employees, whose passion for technology is captured in 400 granted patents.

Media contact:

Aashna Khurana

+91-9999000309

aashna.khurana@barco.com