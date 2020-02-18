

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CJ Foods, Inc., a division of CJ America, Inc., recalled Annie Chun's Japanese-Style Teriyaki Noodle Bowls due to undeclared peanuts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The La Palma, California-based company initiated the recall after discovering that some bowls that were packaged in outer sleeves indicating Teriyaki Noodle Bowls contain Pad Thai noodle, which contains peanuts. In the affected packages, peanuts are not listed on the ingredient list or allergen information.



Use of peanut, a known allergen, may cause serious allergic reaction or illness in people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut.



The recall involves 7.8 ounce Annie Chun's Japanese-Style Teriyaki Noodle packaged in opaque white plastic bowl with paper sleeves. Its UPC CODE is 7-65667-10387-6, with lot No. 12/25/2020.



The noodle bowls were distributed through retail stores and online order across the United States.



The regulator and the company urged consumers to discard the affected product and to contact the seller or the company for a full refund.



Mike Smith, a spokesperson for CJ Foods, said, 'There have been no reports of illness or injury to date, but we are acting out of an abundance of caution to notify consumers and recall any of the affected product in the marketplace.'



In similar incidents, Missa Bay, LLC recalled about 1,154 cases of Ready Pac Bistro Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad and Astrochef LLC recalled about 7,363 pounds of pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products for mislabeling and undeclared allergens.



California's Culinary International, LLC recently recalled around 626 pounds of egg burrito products labeled as chicken burrito products as they contain eggs, a known allergen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX