Global Dermatome Devices Market to reach ~US$ 208 Mn by 2027; Advances in Skin Grafting Systems Catalyze Growth: Transparency Market Research

Medical device makers in dermatome devices market are constantly advancing the precision and accuracy of techniques in skin grafting procedures to meet new demands in patient population

Advancements in dermatome devices open new avenues in reconstructive surgery, particularly for burn-related injuries

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advances in instrumentation for harvest of uniform skin grafts have helped propel evolution of the Dermatome Devices Market, notes a new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Rise in demand for skin grafting procedures in burn patients and growing popularity of powered dermatome devices in these procedures have expanded their avenue in the medical industry. The global dermatome devices market is anticipated to clock a CAGR of ~4.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Growing incidence of chronic wounds and severe burn injuries in various parts of the wolrd has spurred demand for plastic and reconstructive surgeries, opening a vast avenue in the skin grafting systems market. Prevalence of hard-to-heal diabetic foot ulcers in developed nations has catalyzed technology advancements in dermatome devices.

"Powered dermatomes have a great role to play in defining the pace of innovation in the dermatome devices market. Their remarkable precision has been key to their widespread preference over knife and drum dermatomes in skin grafting procedures", note analysts at TMR. "Most players find it imperative to test new technologies to stay relevant in the market", they assert.

Key Findings of Dermatome Devices Market Study

Of all the product types, air dermatome is expected to lead the global dermatome device market throughout the assessment period; they find extensive use in the treatment of trauma injuries and chronic ulcers

The segment of powered dermatome devices are expected to rise at prominent CAGR during 2019 - 2027

Of all the end users in the dermatome devices, hospitals held the leading share in 2018. Demands in ambulatory surgical procedures are expected to rise at rapid growth rate from 2019 to 2027

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the most attractive CAGR during 2019 - 2027; sizable demands come from patients with chronic burn injuries and due to rising incidence of skin care

Dermatome Devices Market: Key Driving Factors

Growing clinical potential of dermatome devices in skin reconstructive surgeries for various categories of patients is a key trend shaping the prospects of the dermatome devices market. Substantial uptake of dermatome devices in procedures for chronic wounds healing is a key drive for worldwide demand. A few statistics support the trend.

According to the Wound Healing Society, about 15% of older adults in the U.S. suffer from chronic wounds.

According to a research funded by the Korea government, the global prevalence of diabetic foot varies from 3% (Oceania) to 13% ( North America ); the global average is 6.4%

); the global average is 6.4% Substantial numbers of cosmetic surgeries has spurred the demand for dermatome devices. According to the International Society of Aesthetic and Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS), around 23 million of them were performed in 2013 (the statistics holds good for 95 member countries).

Key Impediments Dermatome Devices Market Players

Despite rapid advances in techniques and technologies used in skin grafting procedures, technology still has to evolve rapid to keep up with the pace of rising needs from reconstructive surgeons for obtaining uniform graft with the correct thickness. The lack of state-of-the-art automated devices has created an unmet need in skin grafting procedures in developing regions.

Dermatome Devices Market: Region-wise Analysis

North America is a prominent regional market and is likely to gain shares in the dermatome devices market by the end of the forecast period. Currently, the prominent share that the region holds can be attributed to the presence of robust healthcare facilities in skin reconstructive patients. A major chunk of demands in the region comes from the U.S. and Canada , where medical device makers have been unveiling novel technologies

is a prominent regional market and is likely to gain shares in the dermatome devices market by the end of the forecast period. Currently, the prominent share that the region holds can be attributed to the presence of robust healthcare facilities in skin reconstructive patients. A major chunk of demands in the region comes from the U.S. and , where medical device makers have been unveiling novel technologies Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to be remarkably prominent markets. A large growth prospect come from Brazil and Mexico , fueled particularly by medical tourism.

Competition Landscape

A number of players aspiring for sizable stakes in the dermatome devices market find it worthwhile to focus on new product development activities. Top players are putting bets on inorganic growth strategies, notably mergers and acquisitions. In addition, they are also leveraging the potential of various organic strategies with the aim of boosting their product portfolio.

Top players in 2018 comprised of B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation. Some of the other leading companies are Surtex Instruments Limited, Richard Wolf GmbH, and Aygun Co., Inc.

The global dermatome devices market is segmented on the basis of:

Type

Drum Dermatome

Air Dermatome

Knife Dermatome

Powered Dermatome

Electric Dermatome



Battery Operated Dermatome

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

