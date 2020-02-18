The government is planning to introduce a procurement regime this year which the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis says could drive the price of clean electricity as low as PHP3/kWh. It is thought projects which missed the feed-in tariff scheme deadline will be eligible to compete in the auctions.The Philippines government plans to introduce a Green Energy Tariff Program auction regime this year which it hopes will allocate 2 GW of renewable energy generation capacity. The proposed program has been put out to consultation with the authorities estimating it could generate $2 ...

