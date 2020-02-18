Nearly 40 Original Shows -- Including Russell Brand's "Under the Skin," Trevor Noah's "The Trevor Noah Podcast," Lena Dunham's "The C-Word," and Celeste Barber's "Celeste Her Best" -- Will Be Available to Ireland Subscribers, With More Coming Soon

Luminary Media, an original podcast content subscription service, announced today that it is now available in Ireland, bringing its original podcast content to Irish listeners for the first time.

"We are proud to offer original content from our talented creators to Ireland, where podcast listenership continues to rapidly grow. With talented hosts like Russell Brand, Lena Dunham, Trevor Noah, and Celeste Barber, the Luminary network is offering quality content that we know listeners will want to hear," said Luminary CEO Simon Sutton.

"We are particularly proud to bring Luminary's original content to Ireland, with its rich history of storytelling and growing podcast listenership," said Matt Sacks, Luminary Founder and Executive Chairman.

A 2019 Reuters report found that more than 1 in 3 -- or 37% -- of Irish people listened to a podcast over the previous month.

Luminary's launch in Ireland is part of an international expansion that includes South Africa and New Zealand, which brings Luminary content to Africa for the first time, and doubles the number of international locations where Luminary is offered (currently Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia).

Each of the three countries included in the expansion has shown strong growth in podcast listenership, with more than 4 million monthly podcast listeners across the three countries based on estimates from Reuters.

Luminary offers all listeners a seven-day free trial of Luminary Premium. After the free trial, the price in Ireland will be €4.99/mo for a monthly subscription or €34.99/yr for an annual subscription. Subscribers will have access to nearly 40 original podcasts.

Since launching ten months ago, Luminary's podcast content has had a strong positive reaction from critics and listeners, as Luminary creators were recently honored with 2019 Podcast of the Year Awards from AdWeek and named in 2019 "best podcasts" and "best podcast episodes" lists by The Atlantic, Time, The New Yorker, The Guardian, Marie Claire, IndieWire, O The Oprah Magazine, Esquire, Vulture, The AV Club and Good Housekeeping.

This global expansion comes on the heels of Simon Sutton, the former President and Chief Revenue Officer of HBO, joining Luminary as CEO, and Richard Plepler, the former CEO Chairman of HBO, joining Luminary's Board of Directors. Sutton and Plepler are bringing their deep expertise of quality content -- from both HBO and Plepler's Eden Productions and its exclusive partnership with Apple TV+ and proven track record of success.

These moves are part of Luminary's continued growth and evolution in this dynamic market, where in the United States, 90 million Americans have listened to a podcast in the last 30 days according to Edison Research and Triton Digital.

Luminary subscribers will have access to the following shows:

New seasons debuting on Luminary in 2020

The Trevor Noah Podcast

Celeste Her Best, with Celeste Barber

The C-Word, with Lena Dunham and Alissa Bennett

Tabloid, from New York Magazine

Snap Judgment presents Spooked

Karamo

Fiasco

Wisdom from the Top, with Guy Raz

Love Radio

The AM Archives

Stoop Talks

The Black List Podcast

Lies We Tell

Corner Wolves

Murder on the Towpath (with Soledad O'Brien)

Currently running on Luminary/In Luminary's catalog and available in 2020

Under the Skin with Russell Brand

I AM RAPAPORT STEREO PODCAST

LGBTQ&A

Note to Self

Guys We F*cked

Hear to Slay

History on Fire

The Trip

Metaphysical Milkshake with Rainn Wilson and Reza Aslan

Food Actually with Tamar Adler

Vocal Point with Martina McBride

Making a Killing with Bethany McLean

Anthem: Homunculus

The Rewatchables '99 from The Ringer

from The Ringer Break Stuff: The Story of Woodstock '99 from The Ringer

from The Ringer Frontier Tween from Team Coco

from Team Coco Hyper-Thetical

Players Tribune: The Podcast

Poetics with Omari Hardwick

Sincerely X from TED

from TED Smartr from Team Coco

from Team Coco Sonic Boom: How Seattle Lost Its Team from The Ringer

from The Ringer The Ten

About Luminary

Luminary is an original podcast subscription service. Luminary offers a network of top quality podcasts available only on Luminary. Luminary podcasts feature some of the most recognizable voices in podcasting, leading entertainers, and diverse and emerging voices. Luminary also offers a free podcast app with simple user interface and smart content discovery. Luminary was founded by Matt Sacks in 2018 with backing from NEA, a global venture capital fund with $20 billion in assets under management. Driven by the singular mission to improve the podcasting experience for both listeners and creators, Luminary is making it easier for podcast listeners to find great content and for podcast creators to do their best work. The free Luminary app is available on iOS, Android, and web.

For more information, visit luminarypodcasts.com or follow @hearluminary.

