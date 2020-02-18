CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd - 1st Quarter Results

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e. January 28, 2020, have inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results and Segment-Wise Financial Report of the Company, both on (i) standalone and (ii) consolidated basis, for the 1st quarter ended June 30, 2019 ("Financial Results") as recommended by the Audit Committee of the Company.

A copy of the Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report signed by Statutory Auditors, M/s. S R B C & CO LLP, Chartered Accountants, on the Financial Results is enclosed herewith for your information and records. Click here to view the document.

We would appreciate if you could take the same on record.