Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Revolution bei McDonalds, IKEA, Pokerstars - Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNAY ISIN: US12536P2011 Ticker-Symbol: CGV 
Stuttgart
18.02.20
08:05 Uhr
0,530 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.02.2020 | 11:09
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd - Half-year Report

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

London, February 18

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on January 28, 2020, have inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results, Segment-Wise Financial Report and Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company, both on (i) standalone and (ii) consolidated basis, for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019 ("Financial Results") as recommended by the Audit Committee of the Company.

A copy of the Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report signed by Statutory Auditors, M/s. S R B C & CO LLP, Chartered Accountants, on the Financial Results is enclosed herewith for your information and records. Click here to view the document.

We would appreciate if you could take the same on record.

CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire