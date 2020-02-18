Full Body Scanner Market Analysis Report, 2026 | Evolving Opportunities With Key Players Rapisscan, Adani system, Brauno, Westminster,& ODSecurity | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Full Body Scanner Market is expected to achieve USD 882.55 million by 2022. The worldwide rise in drug trafficking will show a positive impact on overall industry growth in the forecast period. It is an electronic device that detects objects like explosives and weapons without making physical contact. These machines produce detailed 3D images of the human body and are also termed as "digital strip search". Rising safety concerns among governing authorities concerning railway and airport security from terror attacks will thrust industry growth in the projected period. In addition, increasing security concerns in industrial facilities and transportation hubs and rising global passenger traffic will propel product demand in the forecast period. For instance, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is rolling out these electronic devices at airports across the U.S.

Factors such as lack of importance given to securing private information and confidentiality in emerging countries like India will show a negative influence on industry growth. Also, rising health concerns among consumers will hamper product demand in the forecast period. For instance, a report published by scientists from the University of California-San Francisco stated that these scanners would increase the chances of getting cancer to pregnant women, children, and the aged personnel. Rising number of scanning trials at mass transit stations and rising use of enhanced technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) will create new avenues in the industry. However, privacy issues and cyber threats are anticipated to pose a major challenge to industrial growth in the coming years.

The full body scanner industry is categorized based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the industry is categorized into millimeter wave scanner and x-ray scanner. The millimeter wave scanner segment is anticipated to account for the largest revenue share and continue its dominance over the forecast period. The high growth is attributable to its rising use at public and industrial places and its low-level radio energy waves are harmless to the human body. In comparison to x-ray scanners, these systems are convenient and efficient as they can scan faster and requires only a single position. In combination with advanced technology, these scanners ensure passenger privacy by using a generic human outline to detect hidden metal objects and highlight threats. These enhanced properties will further boost segment growth in the forecast period.

Based on application, the industry is categorized into prisons, industrial, and public. The public segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The segment is estimated to gain momentum owing to rising terror attacks at public places like airports, railway stations, shopping malls, bus terminals, and other sensitive environments. Terrorist attacks at such places can cause significant damage and mass casualties, thus disturbing the country's economy. Geographically, the industry is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Globally, North America is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. The high growth is attributable to rising adoption of novel technologies like Backscatter X-ray Scanner and Millimeter Wave Scanner, up-gradation of screening systems at life-threatening infrastructure sites, and construction of new airport terminals. Asia Pacific and Europe are projected to witness the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. This can be attributed to a rise in terrorist activities in Asia Pacific and strict government policy for the fixing of full body scanners in Europe.

The key manufacturers of the full body scanner market include Xscann Technologies, L3, CST, Smiths Detection, ODSecurity, Rappisscan, Westminster, Adani System, Braun, and A S&E. these players are continuously investing in R&D activities to develop novel product portfolio. Thus, the industry is at its expansion phase and will witness collaborations between technology providers and creators. Further, these strategies will help manufacturers to strengthen their revenue share in this industry. In this report, global Full Body Scanner Market will reach 882.55 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 18.53%. The global Full Body Scanner market is valued at 377.20 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 882.55 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.53% during 2017-2022.

Full Body Scanner is a device that detects objects on a person's body for security screening purposes, without physically removing clothes or making physical contact. Full Body Scanner can be divided into two categories-X-ray Scanner type and Millimeter Wave Scanner type. X-ray Scanner type production market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 87.45% in 2017, Millimeter Wave Scanner type account for 12.55%. The consumption market share of global Full Body Scanner in Industrial use, Public use and Prisons use have been stable year by year, at 43.05%, 21.21% and 35.74% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Full Body Scanner in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Full Body Scanner market has the most promising sales prospects in Industrial use.

US is the biggest contributor to the Full Body Scanner revenue market, accounted for 56.77% of the total global market with a revenue of 214.15 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 26.29% with a revenue of 99.16 million USD. L3 is the largest company in the global Full Body Scanner market, accounted for 31.47% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Smiths Detection and Rapisscan, accounted for 16.13% and 14.14% of the revenue market share in 2017. The top six manufacturers account for 81.64% of the revenue market.

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

L3



Smiths Detection



Rapisscan



Adani system



A S&E



Braun



Westminster



ODSecurity



CST



Xscann Technologies

X-ray Scanner



Millimeter Wave Scanner

Industrial



Public



Prisons

