The data center IT infrastructure market is expected to grow by USD 270.51 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005429/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global data center IT infrastructure market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rapidly growing trend of new social media applications and digitization of major industries such as healthcare and retail have led to the generation of a vast amount of data. Furthermore, the emergence of the Smart Revolution, which includes the development of smart cities, smart grids, and smart homes, has led to a surge in the amount of data being generated and transferred. This is driving the market momentum for big data analytics, which in turn, is stimulating the demand hyper-scale data centers. Over the last few years, hyperscalers have invested approximately USD 200 billion in capacity expansion and opening of new data centers. In February 2019, Google announced an investment of $13 billion in building new data centers across the US. Such investments in HDC are expected to boost the data center IT infrastructure market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41055

As per Technavio, the advancements to support AI, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) technologies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Data Center IT Infrastructure Market: Advancements To Support AI, Machine Learning (ML), And Deep Learning (DL) Technologies

Enterprises are increasingly using advanced technologies such as AI, big data, ML, and DL to implement new data analysis models. However, the current server estate of many data center service providers is not enough to handle the heavy and complex workload. Thus, manufacturers have been focusing on introducing new server designs with high computational power. This has led to the emergence of servers embedded with ASICs, FPGAs, and GPUs to match the computing requirement of high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. Such advancements are likely to fuel the growth of the data center IT infrastructure market during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the increasing use of HCI solutions as an alternative to the public cloud, and the growing focus on IoT and 5G technologies will have a positive impact on the growth of the data center IT infrastructure market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Data Center IT Infrastructure Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the data center IT infrastructure market by component (server infrastructure, storage infrastructure, software-defined data center, network infrastructure and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the data center IT infrastructure market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North America region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing investments by hyperscale cloud providers, colocation service providers, and enterprises.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Component

Server infrastructure

Storage infrastructure

Software-defined data center

Network infrastructure

Others

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005429/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/