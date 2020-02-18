

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion (ALLE) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $80.7M, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $132.8M, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Allegion reported adjusted earnings of $119.8M or $1.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $719.5M from $702.4 million last year.



Allegion earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $119.8M. vs. $116.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q4): $719.5M vs. $702.4 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLEGION-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de