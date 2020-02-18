Really Simple Systems Wins SoftwareSuggest Recognition Awards 2020

International CRM software provider is a double winner at the winner at the SoftwareSuggest Recognition Awards for 2020

PETERSFIELD, England, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading cloud CRM provider Really Simple Systems is delighted to be recognised by the software review site, SoftwareSuggest, for customer service and software usability in its 2020 Recognition Awards.

Announced last week, Really Simple Systems is the winner of two awards in the "Great User Experience Software" and "Best Usability Software" categories, acknowledging the company's commitment on exceptional customer service and software usability.

Really Simple Systems founder and CEO, John Paterson, explained: "Our business philosophy is based upon taking complex applications then making them easy to use and affordable. So, by applying this ethos to our CRM software we have created a system that users can easily adopt and enjoy using!"

"Having SoftwareSuggest recognise Really Simple Systems for usability and great user experience demonstrates the hard work that has gone into our software development, and we're set to continue as industry leaders in this space."

Designed specifically for small and mid-sized businesses, reviewers have praised Really Simple Systems CRM for its ease of use and exceptional customer service. One customer writes on Software Suggest: "I enjoy how easy it is to use and how organised and proactive it makes me! I've also benefitted from the informative online webinars that highlight the best and most effective ways to use the CRM."

Really Simple Systems is pleased to display the awarded SoftwareSuggest badges on its website along with a number of other awards and review ratings presented recently.

Notes for Editors

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM software. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts, the British Museum and NHS. Featuring integrated modules for email marketing and customer service, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

About SoftwareSuggest

SoftwareSuggest is a software review site dedicated to helping organisations find the right software and service partners. It lists, reviews, compares, and consults regarding software and service solutions so businesses are guaranteed to find the best match for their needs.

