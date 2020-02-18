SIRP Security Score (S3) enables organizations to optimize processes for threat response and vulnerability management for improved organizational efficiency

SIRP (www.sirp.io), a leading provider of a Risk-based Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform, today announced the launch of a new security scoring module, S3, a major update to its platform. SIRP Security Score (S3) calculates an organization's security score based on a number of internal and external factors. This enables organizations to more effectively prioritize risks, make informed decisions faster and respond more quickly to incidents. SIRP will demonstrate the platform at the RSA Conference 2020 in San Francisco later this month in Early Stage Expo Booth #3.

SIRP fuses essential cybersecurity information to enable a unified response. Through a single, integrated platform, it provides improved security visibility, so decisions can be better prioritized and response time dramatically reduced. With SIRP, the entire cybersecurity function works as a single, cohesive unit. SIRP provides a more dynamic, complete view of incidents, threat intelligence, vulnerabilities, and risks in one place, so that security teams can rapidly allocate resources more effectively and where they are most needed.

SIRP combines security infrastructure orchestration, playbook automation and case management capabilities to integrate teams, processes, and tools together. It makes security data instantly actionable, provides valuable intelligence and context, and enables adaptive response to complex cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

"As enterprises struggle with sheer volume of threats and vulnerabilities, it is increasingly important to adopt a strategic, risk-based approach to threat response and vulnerability mitigation," said Faiz Shuja, CEO, SIRP. "We are excited to release the S3 Scoring module which enables organizations to analyze their security score and make timely risk-based decisions."

SOAR platforms aim to solve the problems faced by modern security teams. But while integration, process design, and automation are powerful tools for security teams, SIRP addresses a further crucial element: risk. All security functions should be informed by real-world cyber risk. When a risk-based approach is at the core of the security function, it evolves into something truly useful.

According to Gartner, "Security operations is now required to collect, manage and analyze security and other relevant data from a variety of sources located in multiple environments. The data encompasses the state of IT assets and their relevance to the business, the activities and behaviors of users and assets, and the external situational context derived from threat intelligence. The security organization must assess this data in near real time, as well as over longer periods, to see trends, identify and prioritize risks, develop responses, and optimize processes."

SIRP provides security teams with instant access to four powerful modules, incident management, threat intelligence, vulnerability management and risk management. SIRP Security Score (S3) module makes security data instantly actionable by fusing information from these modules and assessing the risk to the organization. S3 uses machine learning algorithms to assess security data relevancy and calculate security score. S3 enables organizations to prioritize risks, make better decisions faster and respond more effectively.

To find out more about how SIRP can empower your security function

About SIRP

SIRP is a Risk-based Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform that fuses essential cybersecurity information to enable a unified cyber response. Through a single integrated platform, it drives security visibility, so decisions can be better prioritized and response time is dramatically reduced. With SIRP, the entire cybersecurity function works as a single, cohesive unit.

SIRP provides a more dynamic, complete view of incidents, threat intelligence, vulnerabilities, and risks in one place, so you can prioritize and make better decisions faster and respond more effectively. It combines security orchestration, playbook automation and case management capabilities to integrate your team, processes and tools together. SIRP makes security data instantly actionable, provides valuable intelligence and context, and enables adaptive response to complex cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

