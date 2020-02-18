The law enforcement software market is expected to grow by USD 437.24 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Effective communication is essential for law enforcement professionals to ensure their safety and increase their success rate. Continuous advances in law enforcement technologies have considerably improved communication among law enforcement professionals. The use of most law enforcement software solutions such as police dispatch software, record management software, prison management software, and automatic vehicle location (AVL) software simplifies and improves communication among law enforcement professionals. Law enforcement software solutions enable efficient methods of communication between officers on the field and ensure the safety of officers and the public during dangerous situations that could risk the lives of people. Thus, the increasing need for effective communication law enforcement is expected to drive the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the integration of video analytics with law enforcement software will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Law Enforcement Software Market: Integration of Video Analytics with Law Enforcement Software

The integration of video analytics with law enforcement software is expected to be one of the key trends in the market. Video allows law enforcement agencies to improve their efficiency, obtain accurate real-time information, and provide access to a range of forensic tools to achieve their operational and strategic objectives. Video analytics in law enforcement automates the search, retrieval, and redaction of video files. Video analytics analyzes video from multiple sources such as live streaming, fixed cameras, and pre-recorded videos from both fixed cameras and cameras in motion. Such analysis helps investigators and crime analysts to extract critical information and find relevant images.

"Other factors such as the increasing demand for consolidated crime database and process automation in law enforcement will have a positive impact on the growth of the law enforcement software market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Law Enforcement Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the law enforcement software market by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA).

The North American region led the law enforcement software market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the availability of adequate IT infrastructure and departmentalization of lawmakers' offices and enforcement agencies.

