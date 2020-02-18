The twice-postponed $230 million investment which will see Chinese state-owned Beijing Energy acquire a 32% stake in Hong Kong-listed developer Panda Green has finally gone through. The developer now has five months to drum up enough to pay off two more of its other three state-owned backers.Debt-saddled Chinese solar project developer Panda Green has waved through its latest bail-out from Beijing to keep the wolf from the door for another five months. The Hong Kong-listed developer today announced a HK$1.79 billion (US$230 million) cash injection from the state-owned Beijing Energy Holdings Co ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...