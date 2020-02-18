Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will change. The change will be valid as of February 19, 2020. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=757250